Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on December 17, 2021. China’s securities regulator and American authorities have initiated talks on the audit inspection of US-listed Chinese companies amid the potential delisting of these firms. Photo: Reuters
China, US regulators start talks on audit inspection of Chinese companies on American exchanges amid moves to delist these firms
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said its talks with US authorities over audit inspection requirements ‘have made some progress’
- US regulator the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it was “unable to inspect or investigate completely” 15 Hong Kong and mainland accounting firms
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on December 17, 2021. China’s securities regulator and American authorities have initiated talks on the audit inspection of US-listed Chinese companies amid the potential delisting of these firms. Photo: Reuters