Standard Chartered is headquartered in London but it generates much of its revenue in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
After HSBC, Standard Chartered fined a record US$61 million by UK regulators
- The fine is the highest ever imposed by the Prudential Regulatory Authority. An original fine of £66.5 million was reduced after the bank agreed to resolve the matter
- On Friday, HSBC Holdings was fined £63.95 million by another British regulator
