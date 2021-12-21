China Mobile’s IPO will complete the line-up of all three major carriers on domestic stock exchanges. Photo: AP
China Mobile set to raise US$8.78 billion in Shanghai IPO to complete world’s second-biggest stock offering
- China Mobile to price its domestic stock offering at 57.58 yuan per share, raising as much as US$8.78 billion as the world’s second-biggest IPO this year
- Jumbo IPOs by China Mobile and China Telecom have lifted Shanghai Stock Exchange’s ranking above Hong Kong among the world’s busiest IPO venues
