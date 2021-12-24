Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Scheme covers 4.5 million people in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
With Hong Kong’s pension scheme heading for first loss since 2018, fund managers seek wider investment scope

  • The 400 investment funds under the MPF scheme lost HK$14.8 billion (US$1.9 billion) in the first 11 months of 2021, according to the data provider MPF Ratings
  • The pension of each of the city’s 4.5 million MPF members shrank by about HK$3,288 during the period

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Scheme covers 4.5 million people in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
