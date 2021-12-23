A view of the headquarters of SenseTime, a Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence company on December 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
SenseTime’s Hong Kong IPO oversubscribed, minus American investors after US sanctions
- The artificial intelligence (AI) company may have received orders for about HK$2 billion from retail investors when the books closed at noon on Thursday
- The 2.3-times oversubscription pales in comparison to the four-times that SenseTime received earlier this month before its addition to a US sanctions list
