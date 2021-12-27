A visitor looks at NFT digital artworks at the Millon Belgique auction house, in Brussels on May 18, 2021. Photo: AFP
NFTs
How artists, cryptocurrency exchanges are using NFT sales to fund gender equality campaigns

  • Artists and cryptocurrency exchanges donate proceeds from NFT sales to charitable causes to help eliminate gender inequality and reduce the wealth gap
  • Blockchain has lowered the entry barrier for creators to make a living, with art sales via NFTs totalling US$324 million in the first half of the year, report says.

Georgina Lee
Updated: 1:30pm, 27 Dec, 2021

