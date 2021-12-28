A display board seen at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Hong Kong bourse counts on listing reforms to boost market in coming year after decline in IPO fundraising in 2021
- Effective January 1, HKEX will allow SPACs, widen the pool of overseas companies that qualify for listing, and increase the profit threshold for new listings
- CEO Nicolas Aguzin promised to promote Hong Kong as a capital fundraising centre, and to enhance its role as a connector between mainland China and the world
