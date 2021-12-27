A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande’s founder repeats pledge to complete homes for buyers as he rallies staff to step up to turn around world’s most indebted developer
- Hui wants to deliver 39,000 homes this month, compared to less than 10,000 units each month between September and November
- Billionaire says employees will be required to not ‘lie flat’ and pledge to a quickened pace of home construction and sales
Topic | China Evergrande Group
A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg