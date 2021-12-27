A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg
A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Evergrande’s founder repeats pledge to complete homes for buyers as he rallies staff to step up to turn around world’s most indebted developer

  • Hui wants to deliver 39,000 homes this month, compared to less than 10,000 units each month between September and November
  • Billionaire says employees will be required to not ‘lie flat’ and pledge to a quickened pace of home construction and sales

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:18pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg
A China Evergrande site in Wuhan on December 22, 2021. Work has resumed at about 92 per cent of the developer’s projects, 40 percentage points higher than September, the firm says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE