Hong Kong’s Central business district. The volume of green and sustainable loans offered by banks in the city this year soared by 387 per cent to US$23 billion, as of December 23. Photo: Reuters
Sustainable finance: deals in Asia, Hong Kong to continue growing in 2022 as regulators and investors double down on ESG, financiers say
- UBS’s Asia-Pacific sustainable finance deals ‘could easily double in 2022’, executive says
- In Hong Kong, issuance of ESG-labelled bonds this year grew 282 per cent to US$23 billion as of December 23
Knowledge | China and climate change
Hong Kong’s Central business district. The volume of green and sustainable loans offered by banks in the city this year soared by 387 per cent to US$23 billion, as of December 23. Photo: Reuters