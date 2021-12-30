Hong Kong’s Central business district. The volume of green and sustainable loans offered by banks in the city this year soared by 387 per cent to US$23 billion, as of December 23. Photo: Reuters
Sustainable finance: deals in Asia, Hong Kong to continue growing in 2022 as regulators and investors double down on ESG, financiers say

  • UBS’s Asia-Pacific sustainable finance deals ‘could easily double in 2022’, executive says
  • In Hong Kong, issuance of ESG-labelled bonds this year grew 282 per cent to US$23 billion as of December 23

Eric Ng Martin Choi and Dylan Butts

Updated: 11:37am, 30 Dec, 2021

