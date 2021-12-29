Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Most of China’s prospective technology start-ups have received foreign venture funding because of these investors’ bigger appetite for innovative and risky businesses. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Most of China’s prospective technology start-ups have received foreign venture funding because of these investors’ bigger appetite for innovative and risky businesses. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Days after go-ahead for VIE structures, Beijing releases ‘negative list’ to tighten grip on overseas IPOs by strategically sensitive firms

  • Firms in industries on the list will have to obtain a waiver from regulators before proceeding with IPOs overseas
  • The negative list ‘will play a bigger role than the CSRC’s registration system’ in companies’ listing plans, Shanghai lawyer says

Topic |   IPO
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:15am, 29 Dec, 2021

