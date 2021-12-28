Mergers and acquisitions activity involving Hong Kong companies hit the highest level in four years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mergers and acquisitions activity involving Hong Kong companies hit the highest level in four years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

M&A deals in Hong Kong hit 4-year high as start-ups raced to merge with blank-cheque companies for foreign listings

  • Some 1,529 deals worth a combined US$182.79 billion were signed this year, the highest since 2017, Refinitive data shows
  • Hong Kong will allow SPAC listings from January, but many Hong Kong-based companies have already been involved in deals with overseas-listed SPACs

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:23pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mergers and acquisitions activity involving Hong Kong companies hit the highest level in four years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mergers and acquisitions activity involving Hong Kong companies hit the highest level in four years. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE