The Merlion statue seen in front of buildings in Singapore’s financial district. The Singapore Exchange is poised to set up an ETF link with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore to establish ETF link with Shenzhen, joining Hong Kong, London in tie-ups with Chinese exchanges
- The new scheme comes as Singapore and China mark more than three decades of diplomatic ties
- The partnership follows Beijing’s announcement that it would allow ETFs to be traded in Hong Kong’s stock connect schemes with Shenzhen and Shanghai
Topic | China-Singapore relations
