Hengqin, top, and Macau, bottom, are seen in this file photo from August this year. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing to boost casino hub Macau’s diversification into financial services with new scheme aimed at attracting foreign investors
- The Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership scheme comes on the heels of a master plan allowing Macau to govern the economic affairs of neighbouring Hengqin
- To attract more players, the city will not have capital requirements or restrictions on foreign ownership
Topic | Greater Bay Area
