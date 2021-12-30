Hengqin, top, and Macau, bottom, are seen in this file photo from August this year. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing to boost casino hub Macau’s diversification into financial services with new scheme aimed at attracting foreign investors

  • The Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership scheme comes on the heels of a master plan allowing Macau to govern the economic affairs of neighbouring Hengqin
  • To attract more players, the city will not have capital requirements or restrictions on foreign ownership

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:00pm, 30 Dec, 2021

