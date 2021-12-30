CICC mainly relied on documents provided by Lenovo, the regulator said. “Related procedures and the evidence obtained were insufficient to support the disclosure, and [the bank] did not completely and accurately evaluate the [business] nature of the issuer on whether it is of scientific and technological innovation,” CSRC said.

China’s regulators tightened the rules for IPOs on the Star Market in April, raising the bar for firms to prove their technology credentials. Technology firms, including those involved in information systems and advanced manufacturing equipment will be fast-tracked for approvals. Regulators also banned financial services providers and property investment firms from listing on the board.

Under the new rules, a company must fulfil four criteria to qualify for the definition of “scientific and technological innovation.” Research and development spending must surpass 5 per cent of revenue in the past three years, or more than 60 million yuan (US$9.4 million) in the same period, according to the rules.

Beijing-based Lenovo, which bought IBM’s consumer electronics business in 2005, was often cited as the paragon of China’s entrepreneurial and technological prowess. Founder Liu Chuanzhi was bestowed with the title of “reformist vanguard” in 2018 by the government to mark four decades of China’s economic and market liberalisation.