A large screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Financial stability, reform will be top priorities next year, says China’s securities chief
- ‘Priority will be given to stabilising growth, fending off risks and advancing reform,’ says chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
- The CSRC is working to implement a registration-based IPO reform across the board, Yi revealed
Topic | Banking & finance
