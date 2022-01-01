A residential compound built by China Vanke at a property fair during the National Day “Golden Week” holiday in Dongguan on October 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters.
A residential compound built by China Vanke at a property fair during the National Day “Golden Week” holiday in Dongguan on October 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters.
Housing deals to resume in 2022 in China’s first-tier cities as buyers re-enter the fray with pent-up demand after four years of draconian controls

  • Median home prices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen may rise by no more than 5 per cent in the new year
  • Easier financing pledged by monetary authorities is helping leveraged developers to get their projects back on track, while genuine homebuyers get their mortgage loans

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:00pm, 1 Jan, 2022

