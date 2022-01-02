The insurance industry is benefiting from the infusion of technology as sales to younger customers grow. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid-19 is spurring younger Hongkongers to buy more insurance protection
- Hongkongers are buying more insurance from a younger age, as five online insurers joined the fray during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Higher sales of new policies to a younger pool of customers helped offset massive losses from mainland Chinese clients due to the border shutdown
