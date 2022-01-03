Financial Reporting Council chairman Kelvin Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Financial Reporting Council chairman Kelvin Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s top accounting regulator promises more investigations to root out audit failures

  • The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) received 159 ‘pursuable complaints’ about potential audit failures between April and December, up from 36 in the same period of 2020
  • The expanded role of the FRC can help strengthen the confidence of investors, says chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Securities Dealers

Topic |   Accounting and auditing
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 3:08pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Reporting Council chairman Kelvin Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Financial Reporting Council chairman Kelvin Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE