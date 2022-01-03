Financial Reporting Council chairman Kelvin Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s top accounting regulator promises more investigations to root out audit failures
- The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) received 159 ‘pursuable complaints’ about potential audit failures between April and December, up from 36 in the same period of 2020
- The expanded role of the FRC can help strengthen the confidence of investors, says chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Securities Dealers
