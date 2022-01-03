Hong Kong during last year’s Typhoon Lionrock. Banks will need to get more insurance cover for flooding and other business interruptions to protect themselves, an analyst says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong during last year’s Typhoon Lionrock. Banks will need to get more insurance cover for flooding and other business interruptions to protect themselves, an analyst says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong banks must step up preparedness for extreme climate events and carbon policy changes, stress test finds

  • More intense climate hazards will cause banks to suffer an annual operational loss of US$282 million, HKMA says
  • HKMA will conduct a similar test two years from now, CEO says

Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:40pm, 3 Jan, 2022

