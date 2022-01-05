Macau’s gaming sector contributed over half of its US$54 billion GDP before the outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Everbright Sun Hung Kai, Manulife and Prudential expanding in Macau amid Beijing’s moves to diversify gambling hub’s economy
- Everbright Sun Hung Kai’s upgraded wealth management platform resulted in 50 per cent sales growth last year
- Insurers Prudential and Manulife are also expanding in the former Portuguese colony to tap business from mainlanders in the Greater Bay Area
