Signs of Alibaba Group and Ant Group are seen during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Warren Buffett’s business partner loads up on Alibaba’s US-listed shares as stock slide persists
- Daily Journal Corp, whose chairman is Buffett’s long-time business partner, nearly doubled its stake as of December 31, according to filing
- The publishing firm started buying in early 2021 as stock plunged 48 per cent through the year following China’s crackdown on tech firms
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
