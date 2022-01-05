Signs of Alibaba Group and Ant Group are seen during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Signs of Alibaba Group and Ant Group are seen during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Warren Buffett’s business partner loads up on Alibaba’s US-listed shares as stock slide persists

  • Daily Journal Corp, whose chairman is Buffett’s long-time business partner, nearly doubled its stake as of December 31, according to filing
  • The publishing firm started buying in early 2021 as stock plunged 48 per cent through the year following China’s crackdown on tech firms

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
ReutersBusiness InsiderSCMP Reporter
Reuters Business Insider and SCMP Reporter

Updated: 10:07am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Signs of Alibaba Group and Ant Group are seen during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Signs of Alibaba Group and Ant Group are seen during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE