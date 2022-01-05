This photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Tencent sells shares of Southeast Asia’s biggest technology company, spooking investors as it trims portfolio for the second time in two weeks
- Tencent sells down stakes in Singapore consumer internet giant Sea to 18.7 per cent, raising US$3 billion
- Divestment in the biggest public company in Southeast Asia came less than two weeks after it sold down stakes in China’s e-commerce platform JD.com
Topic | Tencent
