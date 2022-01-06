An aerial view of the Evergrande Changqing community in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on September 26, 2021. Photo: Getty Images
China may delay its much-feared property tax amid price slump in nation’s real estate industry

  • China’s legislature authorised the expansion of the property tax from Shanghai and Chongqing to more cities
  • The rapid deterioration of the property sector fans speculation that the detailed implementation may have to wait until the market picks up, analysts said

Topic |   Property policies
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:44pm, 6 Jan, 2022

