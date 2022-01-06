The design by Guangzhou R&F Properties for the new Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, featuring a retractable natural grass pitch. The pitch ultimately was won by New World Development. Photo: SCMP Pictures.
The design by Guangzhou R&F Properties for the new Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, featuring a retractable natural grass pitch. The pitch ultimately was won by New World Development. Photo: SCMP Pictures.
Business /  Banking & Finance

China property debt crisis: R&F warns its asset sales may not meet bond repurchase deadline in a slumping real estate market

  • The Guangzhou-based developer said proceeds from some asset sales may fail to materialise by January 10 for repurchasing notes from offshore bondholders
  • Creditors holding almost 72 per cent of theUS$725 million bonds vote for 17 per cent discount on principal to receive proceeds earlier

Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The design by Guangzhou R&F Properties for the new Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, featuring a retractable natural grass pitch. The pitch ultimately was won by New World Development. Photo: SCMP Pictures.
The design by Guangzhou R&F Properties for the new Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, featuring a retractable natural grass pitch. The pitch ultimately was won by New World Development. Photo: SCMP Pictures.
READ FULL ARTICLE