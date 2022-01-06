Office workers near HSBC’s headquarters in Central on 21January 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered ask staff to work from home in A-B teams as Omicron tears through Covid-19 defence with threat of a fifth wave of infections

  • As Hong Kong government reimposes strict social distancing measures to contain the fifth wave of the pandemic, banks in the city are heeding its call
  • Banks move staffers in split teams and encourage working-from-home, as the city bans flights from six countries and shutters venues

Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:06pm, 6 Jan, 2022

