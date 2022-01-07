Hong Kong’s Central district. The MPF’s overall performance last year was affected by the poor performance of Hong Kong equities, an analyst says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s compulsory pension scheme records worst performance in three years, pays for over reliance on Hong Kong and Chinese stocks
- The about 400 investment funds under the MPF mustered a gain of 0.64 per cent, according to calculations made by the Post using Refinitiv Lipper data
- The city’s 4.5 million MPF members earned about HK$1,706 each last year
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
