Shimao Group’s share price plunged as much as 17 per cent on Friday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Shimao Group’s share price plunged as much as 17 per cent on Friday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Shimao Group’s Shanghai unit defaults on US$101m project loan in latest blow to China’s embattled property market

  • Developer’s subsidiary fails to fulfill obligation as a guarantor for a trust product, China Credit Trust tells investors
  • Shimao’s share prices and bonds slump, though it denies defaulting “on any loan in the open market”

Topic |   Shimao Property Holdings
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:17pm, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shimao Group’s share price plunged as much as 17 per cent on Friday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Shimao Group’s share price plunged as much as 17 per cent on Friday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE