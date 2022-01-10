People wearing protective masks walk past screens outside the Hong Kong Exchanges, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Hong Kong’s financial Central district on September 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
People wearing protective masks walk past screens outside the Hong Kong Exchanges, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Hong Kong’s financial Central district on September 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba-backed Huitongda gets green light for Hong Kong listing, testing investor appetite for big deals in the city

  • Huitongda, an commerce platform backed by Alibaba, will start its investor education process this week, sources say
  • The Hong Kong bourse’s listing committee gave its approval for the company to move forward with an IPO as it aims to raise US$500 million to US$1 billion

Georgina Lee
Updated: 6:30am, 10 Jan, 2022

