Most ESG decisions by Hong Kong and mainland China executives primarily driven by compliance, PwC survey shows

  • Senior executives believe that neglecting ESG factors in decision-making could affect their companies’ ability to attract business opportunities and retain clients
  • Despite recognising the importance of ESG, many organisations are struggling to decide what actions to take, PwC China’s Elton Yeung says at the Asian Financial Forum

Updated: 4:43pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Many senior business executives in Hong Kong and China think failing to address ESG issues would bring adverse impacts or disruptions to their business. Photo: Shutterstock
