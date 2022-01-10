Many senior business executives in Hong Kong and China think failing to address ESG issues would bring adverse impacts or disruptions to their business. Photo: Shutterstock
Most ESG decisions by Hong Kong and mainland China executives primarily driven by compliance, PwC survey shows
- Senior executives believe that neglecting ESG factors in decision-making could affect their companies’ ability to attract business opportunities and retain clients
- Despite recognising the importance of ESG, many organisations are struggling to decide what actions to take, PwC China’s Elton Yeung says at the Asian Financial Forum
Topic | ESG investing
Many senior business executives in Hong Kong and China think failing to address ESG issues would bring adverse impacts or disruptions to their business. Photo: Shutterstock