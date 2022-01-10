The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is seen at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China-backed AIIB offers vaccine loans to help partners tackle Covid-19 as it expects pandemic to linger
- The AIIB, which began operations in 2016 and has 103 members worldwide, has provided vaccine loans to the Philippines and Indonesia
- ‘Covid-19 is an intractable viral disease; it’s unlikely to be wiped out in the foreseeable future,’ AIIB president Jin Liqun says
