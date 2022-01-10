The costliest natural disaster in the region last year was the severe flood caused by heavy rainfall in central China’s Henan province in July. Photo: TNS
The costliest natural disaster in the region last year was the severe flood caused by heavy rainfall in central China’s Henan province in July. Photo: TNS
Natural disasters cost Asia-Pacific US$50 billion last year, of which just US$9 billion was covered by insurance, says Munich Re

  • Natural disasters caused losses of US$280 billion globally, making it the second-costliest year on record, says the world’s largest reinsurer
  • ‘The natural disasters of 2021 have highlighted the enormity of the insurance gap in the Asia-Pacific region,’ said Dr Achim Kassow of Munich Re

Yujie Xue

Updated: 9:31pm, 10 Jan, 2022

