Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan painted a rosy picture about the outlook of the city’s stock market. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan painted a rosy picture about the outlook of the city’s stock market. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong perfectly placed to attract US-listed Chinese companies after market reforms, Paul Chan says

  • HKEX has cut the listing valuation threshold for US- or UK-listed companies to HK$3 billion (US$384.77 million), from HK$40 billion previously
  • HKMA and PBOC are studying cross-border use of e-yuan, while Hong Kong is studying the feasibility of an e-HKD

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:29pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan painted a rosy picture about the outlook of the city’s stock market. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan painted a rosy picture about the outlook of the city’s stock market. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE