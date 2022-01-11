Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan painted a rosy picture about the outlook of the city’s stock market. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong perfectly placed to attract US-listed Chinese companies after market reforms, Paul Chan says
- HKEX has cut the listing valuation threshold for US- or UK-listed companies to HK$3 billion (US$384.77 million), from HK$40 billion previously
- HKMA and PBOC are studying cross-border use of e-yuan, while Hong Kong is studying the feasibility of an e-HKD
Topic | Banking & finance
