Business /  Banking & Finance

Didi in talks for a second-quarter IPO in Hong Kong on its way to delisting from New York, sources say

  • Didi’s bankers are now busy finding a solution to make sure the company can meet with all the listing requirement in Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong government and the local burse has rolled out red carpet to welcome US listed mainland firms to list here

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 3:44pm, 12 Jan, 2022

