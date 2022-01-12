Didi’s logo behind a floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 30, 2021. Photo Reuters.
Didi in talks for a second-quarter IPO in Hong Kong on its way to delisting from New York, sources say
- Didi’s bankers are now busy finding a solution to make sure the company can meet with all the listing requirement in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong government and the local burse has rolled out red carpet to welcome US listed mainland firms to list here
