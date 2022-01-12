Sunac China Holdings’ logo at an exhibition in Hangzhou on May 25, 2015. Photo: China Daily/via Reuters
Sunac, Shimao and Oceanwide roiled in the capital markets amid concerns about ongoing cash crunch among China’s leveraged developers
- Sunac Holdings’ shares and bonds slumped as the developer’s stakes in two companies were frozen by a Shenzhen district court
- China high-yield bonds fall to the lowest level since September 2015, as Shimao and Oceanwide problems continue
Topic | China property
Sunac China Holdings’ logo at an exhibition in Hangzhou on May 25, 2015. Photo: China Daily/via Reuters