China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout
China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout
Ant Group
Business /  Banking & Finance

Cinda drops out of US$930 million plan to raise stake in Chongqing Ant, adding a surprise twist in the restructuring of world’s largest fintech group

  • Cinda said its board decided “not to participate” in the plan to pay 6 billion yuan for an additional 20 per cent stake in Chongqing Ant, first announced on December 24
  • Cinda owned 15 per cent of Chongqing Ant through its wholly owned unit Nanyang Commercial Bank as of June 2021, according to filings

Topic |   Ant Group
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:43pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout
China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE