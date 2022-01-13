China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout
Cinda drops out of US$930 million plan to raise stake in Chongqing Ant, adding a surprise twist in the restructuring of world’s largest fintech group
- Cinda said its board decided “not to participate” in the plan to pay 6 billion yuan for an additional 20 per cent stake in Chongqing Ant, first announced on December 24
- Cinda owned 15 per cent of Chongqing Ant through its wholly owned unit Nanyang Commercial Bank as of June 2021, according to filings
Topic | Ant Group
China Cinda Asset Management’s booth during an exhibition in Beijing on 3 November 2011. Photo Handout