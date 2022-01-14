Robotic arms paint a car at the BYD’s Xian plant in Shaanxi province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
BYD’s Xian car plant resumes normal production after three weeks of disruption due to Covid-19 outbreak
- ‘Operation at the factory in Xian has basically become normal,’ Shenzhen-based carmaker says
- BYD’s sales increased 231.6 per cent last year to 593,745 NEVs, making it the world’s largest maker of NEVs
Topic | BYD
Robotic arms paint a car at the BYD’s Xian plant in Shaanxi province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters