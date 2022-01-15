Flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall. Photo Shutterstock
Alibaba, JD.com investors lead the shift to Hong Kong’s market from New York, as US-China financial decoupling gathers momentum
- Nine Chinese firms with US primary listings have seen increased proportion of Hong Kong shares in the past year, according to Bloomberg’s calculations
- Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com led the pack, with the conversions nearly doubling
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
