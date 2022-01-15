Flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall. Photo Shutterstock
Flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall. Photo Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Alibaba, JD.com investors lead the shift to Hong Kong’s market from New York, as US-China financial decoupling gathers momentum

  • Nine Chinese firms with US primary listings have seen increased proportion of Hong Kong shares in the past year, according to Bloomberg’s calculations
  • Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com led the pack, with the conversions nearly doubling

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:35am, 15 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall. Photo Shutterstock
Flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall. Photo Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE