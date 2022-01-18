Hong Kong is a latecomer to the SPAC frenzy, having only allowed them to list starting from this month. Photo: Bloomberg
SPAC backed by Chinese brokerage CMB International becomes first to file for Hong Kong listing, under new regime for blank-cheque companies

  • A blank-cheque company formed by the asset management unit of Chinese brokerage CMB International has applied to list its shares
  • Acquila Acquisition Corp will look to buy companies in the new economy sector, and will sell to professional investors at HK$10 per share

Georgina Lee
Updated: 12:38pm, 18 Jan, 2022

