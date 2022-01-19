Labuan Financial Services Authority building in Malaysia. Photo: Labuan FSA
Labuan Financial Services Authority building in Malaysia. Photo: Labuan FSA
Business /  Banking & Finance

Fusang plans to kick off Asia’s first securities token offering with US$10 million sale in Labuan

  • Fusang plans to sell 2.5 million tokens at US$4, and list them on its own digital securities exchange in early February
  • Institutional and retail investors, including those in Hong Kong, will be able to access the securities token offering (STO) through the exchange’s website

Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:50am, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Labuan Financial Services Authority building in Malaysia. Photo: Labuan FSA
Labuan Financial Services Authority building in Malaysia. Photo: Labuan FSA
READ FULL ARTICLE