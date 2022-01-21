People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Global funds seen adding to US$386 billion of ownership in Chinese government bonds as returns outpace Treasuries

  • China central bank’s easing stance bodes well for yuan sovereign bonds’ performance amid a sell-off in Treasuries
  • Foreign investors own just US$386 billion of onshore government bonds, and their higher yields relative to US will continue to drum up their appeal

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 6:34pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE