Hong Kong’s banking industry faces a talent shortage as the city’s zero-Covid approach has cut off the supply of skilled expat labour. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s banking talent shortage worsened by zero-Covid rules must be urgently addressed, industry association says
- The city has always had of a shortage of talent in the financial industry, but the pandemic has made it worse, says Mary Huen of Hong Kong Association of Banks
- Talent availability is a challenge that needs to be urgently addressed for the city to remain as a world-class international financial centre, Oxford Metrica report says
Topic | Banking & finance
