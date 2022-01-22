The Merlion statue among the buildings of the financial district in Singapore on 14 July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s first blank-cheque listings get off to a timid start, raising question whether the buzz around SPACs is fizzling out
- Vertex Technology Acquisition jumped in early trade on Thursday, but was just 1 per cent higher than its offer price by the end of Friday
- Pegasus Asia rose 0.4 per cent in its first day of trading on Friday
