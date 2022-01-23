Hong Kong’s stockbrokers are in for disappointing bonuses after a rotten year for the stock market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers are in for disappointing bonuses after a rotten year for the stock market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stockbrokers’ bonuses shrink after 2021 market rout, while staff at banks including HSBC and Bank of East Asia reap the rewards

  • Many of the city’s 600 brokerages will pay much smaller bonuses or none at all as the Year of the Tiger gets under way
  • Meanwhile, bank staff are likely to be celebrating higher bonuses thanks to their employers’ more diversified income

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:30am, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers are in for disappointing bonuses after a rotten year for the stock market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers are in for disappointing bonuses after a rotten year for the stock market. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE