A mural is painted on a wall during the North American Bitcoin Conference on January 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: AFP
Bitcoin’s crushing week and collapse in Ether, memecoins challenge optimism in digital assets
- Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell towards US$34,000 on Saturday to cap more than 50 per cent retreat from its all-time high last November
- Even long-time bull like Novogratz has cautioned this will be a year where people realise ‘being an investor is a difficult job’
Topic | Digital currencies
