Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout
Chinese developer Yuzhou warns of bond defaults amid mounting liquidity crisis
- Yuzhou said it will not repay untendered notes due Tuesday, after missing payment on another bond tranche on Sunday
- Yuzhou said it will relaunch an exchange offer for the notes and maintain active communication with investors
Topic | China property
Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout