Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout
Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese developer Yuzhou warns of bond defaults amid mounting liquidity crisis

  • Yuzhou said it will not repay untendered notes due Tuesday, after missing payment on another bond tranche on Sunday
  • Yuzhou said it will relaunch an exchange offer for the notes and maintain active communication with investors

Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:06pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout
Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings said its liquidity crisis has made it impossible to service bond payments due this week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE