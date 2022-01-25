Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com’s fintech unit, JD Technology, is eyeing a Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Reuters
JD Technology, fintech unit of China’s JD.com, engages banks for Hong Kong IPO that could raise up to US$2 billion, source says
- The company is working with banks to list shares in Hong Kong this year, with a deal size of between US$1-2 billion, source says
- The fourth listing by a JD group company in Hong Kong will see its valuation shrink by at least 35 per cent compared with its previously planned Star Market IPO
Topic | IPO
