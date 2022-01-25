Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com’s fintech unit, JD Technology, is eyeing a Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Reuters
JD Technology, fintech unit of China’s JD.com, engages banks for Hong Kong IPO that could raise up to US$2 billion, source says

  • The company is working with banks to list shares in Hong Kong this year, with a deal size of between US$1-2 billion, source says
  • The fourth listing by a JD group company in Hong Kong will see its valuation shrink by at least 35 per cent compared with its previously planned Star Market IPO

Georgina LeeIris Ouyang
Georgina Lee and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 4:06pm, 25 Jan, 2022

