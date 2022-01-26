Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands. Photo: SCMP
Cryptocurrency tycoons are entrusting their digital wealth to ‘gamefi’ services in the metaverse by technology firms
- Blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands has partnered with start up Hex Trust to help affluent blockchain users keep their cryptocurrency assets safe
- As tycoons bid for virtual real estate in the metaverse, they are seeking services to keep digital assets safe from crimes and thefts
Topic | Metaverse
Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands. Photo: SCMP