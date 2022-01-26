An empty street and closed shops on Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 9, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail banks are having their worst time in a decade as low interest rates crimp profits

  • The average pre-tax profit of 30 licensed retail banks fell by 18.6 per cent in 2021, according to data provided by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
  • Bad or doubtful loans – known as classified loans in Hong Kong – stood at 0.81 per cent at the end of September

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:27pm, 26 Jan, 2022

