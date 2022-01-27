A customer exchanged cash for newly minted currency notes at HSBC’s Mong Kok branch on January 26, 2021, to go into the customary lai see packets for the Lunar New Year. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC, Hang Seng Bank to give staff HK$500 each in electronic lai see to mark the Year of the Tiger
- HSBC and its Hang Seng Bank subsidiary will remit an electronic lai see of HK$500 to each of their 30,000 employees on the eve of the Year of the Tiger
- BOCHK will also pay an e-lai see of an undetermined amount, while Bank of East Asia plans to give HK$50 in each lai see
