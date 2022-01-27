The returns of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the war chest used to defend the local currency, fell last year. Photo: Shutterstock
The returns of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the war chest used to defend the local currency, fell last year. Photo: Shutterstock
HKMA
Business /  Banking & Finance

Exchange Fund’s gains slump 28 per cent to US$21.9 billion in 2021 as Hong Kong market rout hits investment returns

  • The Exchange Fund’s rate of return of 3.6 per cent in 2021 was the worst since it made 0.3 per cent in 2018
  • The outlook is rosier this year as the lower valuation of Hong Kong stocks makes them attractive, says broker

Topic |   HKMA
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The returns of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the war chest used to defend the local currency, fell last year. Photo: Shutterstock
The returns of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the war chest used to defend the local currency, fell last year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE